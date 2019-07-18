eBags via Rakuten offers the American Tourister Fieldbrook II 4-Piece Nested Luggage Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $79.99. Coupon code "EBAG12" cuts that to $67.99. Plus, you'll bag
$15.80 $13.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- You'll need to be logged in to get the points.
- tote
- wheeled duffel
- 21" upright
- 25" upright
BuyDig offers the American Tourister Premium 4-Piece Lightweight 1680D Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $299.99. Coupon code "1680D" drops it to $99. With free shipping, that's $10 under last month's mention, $301 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 1680-denier fabric construction
- 28" and 20" Spinner Suitcases with 4 wheels, telescoping handles
- 2 clear toiletry bags
- duffle bag
- boarding tote
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
As one of its Prime Day deals and for Prime members only, Amazon offers the Timbuk2 Wingman Travel Duffel Bag in Black for $74.99. At checkout the price drops to $52.49. With free shipping, that's $7 under our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $23. (Most stores charge $89 or more however.) Buy Now
- use as a duffel or backpack
- padded pocket that fits up to 17" laptops
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Macy's offers the Tag Matrix 2.0 20" Hardside Expandable Carry-On Spinner Suitcase in several colors (Grey pictured) for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $140 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Need a bigger suitcase? The 24" and 28" models are available for the same price. (Scroll down and click on "View the collection" to see the additional sizes.)
- interior cross straps
- telescoping handle
eBags via Rakuten offers its Samsonite Fiero 20" Spinner Luggage in several colors (Black pictured) for $69.99. Coupon code "EBAG10" cuts that to $59.99. Even better, you'll bag $12 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you use the points, that's $12 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $21. Buy Now
- micro diamond texture
- can expand 2"
- Model: 55840XXXX
Factory Direct via eBay offers the BestMassage Multi-Function Power Tower with Dip Station for $114.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops that to $91.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
ProElectronics via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 6.3" 64GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Not Pink for $599.95. Coupon code "PRO10P" cuts it to $539.95. Plus, members bag $107.80 in Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $207 under yesterday's mention and the best price we could find by $207 today. Buy Now
- You must be signed in to your account to apply the code and collect the points
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- submersible water resistance
- Model: GA00471
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in Stone Grey/Birch or Light Indigo/ Feather Grey for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw them for $6 less in last month's mention. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 8 to 11.5
