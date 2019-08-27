Personalize your DealNews Experience
eBags via Rakuten offers the American Tourister Fieldbrook II 4-Piece Luggage Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $69.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $55.99. With free shipping, and thanks to the included $6.26 in Rakuten points, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the American Tourister Wakefield 5-Piece Luggage Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $99.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts the price to $79.99. Plus, you'll bag $8.69 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's $57 under our mention from three days ago (which included $15 in Rakuten points), $109 off list, and the second-lowest price we've seen for this set. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the American Tourister Tribus 3-Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set That's $124 under the lowest price we could find for $199.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops it to $159.99. Plus, you'll bag $17.49 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $124 under the lowest price we could find for each piece purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now
Today only, Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the High Sierra Emmett Backpack in Black for $27.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts the price to $22.39. Plus, you'll bag $2.42 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers the High Sierra Vesena Backpack in Lagoon for $17.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and $12 less than buying from High Sierra direct. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Rokk Camping/Hiking Backpack in several styles (Red RK25511 pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $79 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers the Samsonite Sparta 29" Spinner Hardside Luggage in Dark Grey or Cobalt for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $200 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Portable Personal Therapeutic Steam Sauna with Large Chair in Silver for $85.90. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" cuts that to $68.72. With free shipping, that's $46 under the lowest price we could find for a similar item elsewhere, although we saw it in another color for $8 less last month. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Unisex Gel-PTG x Disney Shoes in several colors for $34.99. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now
