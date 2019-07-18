New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 33 mins ago
American Tourister 4-Piece Luggage Set
$68 w/ $14 Rakuten points $80
free shipping

Today only, eBags via Rakuten offers the American Tourister Fieldbrook II 4-Piece Luggage Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $79.99. Coupon code "EBAG12" cuts that to $67.99. Plus, you'll get $13.60 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's tied with yesterday's expired mention and the lowest price we could by $16. Buy Now

Features
  • boarding bag, wheeled duffel, 21" and 25" uprights
  • reinforced corners
  • push button locking handle
  • crisscross tie-down straps
  • zippered mesh pocket
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 22 hr
    Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear Rakuten American Tourister
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register