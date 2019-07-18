Today only, eBags via Rakuten offers the American Tourister Fieldbrook II 4-Piece Luggage Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $79.99. Coupon code "EBAG12" cuts that to $67.99. Plus, you'll get $13.60 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's tied with yesterday's expired mention and the lowest price we could by $16. Buy Now
- boarding bag, wheeled duffel, 21" and 25" uprights
- reinforced corners
- push button locking handle
- crisscross tie-down straps
- zippered mesh pocket
-
- You'll need to be logged in to get the points.
- tote
- wheeled duffel
- 21" upright
- 25" upright
BuyDig offers the American Tourister Premium 4-Piece Lightweight 1680D Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $299.99. Coupon code "1680D" drops it to $99. With free shipping, that's $10 under last month's mention, $301 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 1680-denier fabric construction
- 28" and 20" Spinner Suitcases with 4 wheels, telescoping handles
- 2 clear toiletry bags
- duffle bag
- boarding tote
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
As a Prime Day Deal and for Prime members only, Amazon offers its AmazonBasics 20" Expandable Suitcase Spinner w/ Built-In TSA Lock in Black or Sunset for $48.99 with free shipping. That's $21 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- hard-shell exterior
- telescoping handle
- four 360-degree spinners
- multiple compartments
Amazon offers the Goodyear GY1015 Full-Size Memory Foam Back Support Pillow for $29.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the page to drop that to $28.49. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- More options on the page for seat cushions, neck pillows, and back support pillows are available with prices from $18.99 after the same 5% clip coupon, yielding price lows for all options. (The clip coupon applies to one eligible item only.)
- high-grade memory foam
- full-body, contoured design
- for chair or vehicle use
- Model: GY1015
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Space Gray/Black for $174.97. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $139.98. Plus, you'll get $27.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $31 under last week's refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $87 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided.
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 6-Piece Rattan Patio Sofa Set for $569.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll receive around $113.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $114. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- 2 corner sofas
- 1 armless sofa
- 1 single armrest sofa
- 1 coffee table with transparent tempered glass
- 1 stool sofa
- 5 seat cushions with black cover
- 4 back cushions with black cover
- Model: HW49858+
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple iPad Pro 11" 64GB WiFi Tablet in Silver or Space Gray for $599.99. Coupon code "BUY60" drops it to $539.99. Plus, you'll receive around $108 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and providing you use the credit, that's $218 under our mention of a new unit from a month ago and the best price we've seen. (It's also $243 under the lowest price for a new unit today.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
PUMA via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Carson 2 X Knit Running Shoes in several colors (Asphalt pictured) for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. Thanks to the included $5.40 in Rakuten points, that's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $13.) They're available in sizes 7 to 14. Buy Now
