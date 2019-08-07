- Create an Account or Login
eBags via Rakuten offers the American Tourister Fieldbrook II 4-Piece Luggage Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $69.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $55.99. With free shipping, and thanks to the included $6.05 in Rakuten points, that's $5 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $52. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the American Tourister Wakefield 5-Piece Luggage Set in Black or Teal for $89.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, and thanks to the included $7.81 in Rakuten points, that's $16 under our mention from last month, a savings of $116, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Shively Sporting Goods via eBay offers the Oakley Packable Travel Backpack in Black for $10 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Pack All via Amazon offers its Pack All Compression Large Packing Cube in Grey for $15.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "PA15DNCCLG40" to drop that to $8.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Osah Drypak via Amazon offers the Osah Drypack Floating Dry Bag Backpack in several colors/sizes (Yellow pictured) from $11.99. Coupon code "WUDNTJJ5" cuts the starting price to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the Rokk Camping/Hiking Backpack in several styles (Red RK25511 pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $79 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's $7 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Gel-Sileo Shoes in Carbon or Black for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $8. They're available in sizes 8.5 to 14. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's GEL-Lyte Shoes in White/Red for $36.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $29.59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
