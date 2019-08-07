New
Rakuten · 55 mins ago
American Tourister 4-Piece Luggage Set
$56 w/ $6 Rakuten points $140
free shipping

eBags via Rakuten offers the American Tourister Fieldbrook II 4-Piece Luggage Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $69.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $55.99. With free shipping, and thanks to the included $6.05 in Rakuten points, that's $5 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $52. Buy Now

Features
  • boarding bag
  • wheeled duffel
  • 21" and 25" uprights
  • Model: 56444-1041
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BAGS20"
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear Rakuten American Tourister
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register