New
Zoro · 1 hr ago
American Standard New Salem 60" Bathtub
$180 $426
free shipping

That's a $97 low. Buy Now at Zoro

Features
  • measures 60" x 30" x 14.25"
  • 11.5" water depth
  • 42-gallon capacity
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Bed & Bath Zoro American Standard
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register