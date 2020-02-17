Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 13 mins ago
American Standard Colony Soft 3-Handle Bath and Shower Trim
$60 $165
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $58. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Polished Chrome
  • durable brass construction
  • ceramic disc valve cartridges
  • Model: 3375502.002
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 13 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Bed & Bath Walmart American Standard
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register