Macy's offers the American Rag Men's Straight-Fit Stretch Jeans for $45. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts the price to $15.75. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is $29 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans in several colors (Rinse pictured) for $24.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Today only, Men's Wearhouse offers the Lucky Brand Men's 361 Jaxson Jeans in Dark Wash for $29.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's $69 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
Sierra offers the factory-second Carhartt Men's B13 Loose Original Fit Work Dungarees in Deepstone or Darkstone for $19.99 plus $5.95 for shipping. That's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Tanjun Sneakers in White for $30.
Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $20.
Update: Free shipping is now available. Buy Now
Macy's cuts an extra 60% to 75% off a selection of men's summer essentials via coupon code "FLASH". Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. (Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to avoid shipping fees.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Tasso Elba Men's 100% Linen 2-Button Blazer in several colors (Natural pictured) for $119.50. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts it to $29.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $90 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers the American Rag Men's Camo Drawstring Cargo Shorts in several colors (Worn Red pictured) for $20. Coupon code "BIG" cuts it to $16. With free shipping, that's $24 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the American Rag Men's Moto Cropped Chinos in Tank or Rustic Khaki for $12.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is $32 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
