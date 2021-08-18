American Girl August Specials: Deals from $6

New
American Girl · 33 mins ago
Deals from $6
free shipping w/ $135
Save on select doll clothes and accessories. Shop Now at American Girl
Tips
- Pictured is the Ringmaster Outfit for WellieWishers Dolls for $14 ($10 off).
- Spend $135 for free shipping; otherwise shipping starts at $6.
Details
Comments
-
Expires 8/31/2021
Published 33 min ago
-
Amazon · 3 days ago
LEGO Architecture London Skyline Set
$32 $40
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 468-piece set measures approximately 5" x 11" x 3" when assembled
- National Gallery, Nelson's Column, the London Eye, Big Ben, and Tower Bridge
- Model: 21034
Amazon · 9 hrs ago
HR 1080p Drone
$36 $164
free shipping
Apply coupon code "78QZ8BA9" for a savings of $128. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by SHRC Technology via Amazon.
Features
- 120° wide angle 1080p HD camera
- foldable
- for ages 8+
Amazon · 6 days ago
The Big Dig and Roll Ride-On Working Excavator with Wheels
$57 $60
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- wide base
- contoured seat
- 110-lbs. max weight limit
- measures 44" x 18" x 32.5"
- Model: 101SIOC
gogobird.com · 9 hrs ago
Go Go Bird RC Drone
$160 $200
free shipping
Use coupon code "EAGLE40OFF" and save $139 off the list price. Buy Now at gogobird.com
Tips
- Ships from China, and make take 3 to 4 weeks to arrive.
Features
- 35W motor
- smart mode
- remote control
- 6 axis gyroscope
- 450mAh battery
- runs up to 25 minutes on a full charge
- Model: 1020
