It's less than half price. Plus, if you use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS", you'll save an extra $9 on shipping. Buy Now at MorningSave
This DIY kit is at the lowest price we could find by $2. It's suitable for kids to teach knife safety. Buy Now at Amazon
- working lock back
- Model: 1032
On March 19th, Lowe's will host a tabletop workshop for kids between 9am and 12pm. Register now to get your place or if inconvenient, select the 12pm - 8pm slot to collect your kit and built it at home. Shop Now at Lowe's
- hosted by Lowe's Red Vest DIY experts
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- molded-in bench seat
- Model: 869800
That's a savings of $6 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 128 pages
That's $13 per pair and with coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" you'll get free shipping (for an extra $9 savings). Buy Now at MorningSave
- Choose your preferred set of styles first in order for the coupon code to apply.
Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS". Buy Now at MorningSave
You'd pay around $90 elsewhere for a similar aquadiver watch. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS". (You'll need to select a style first in order for this coupon to apply.)
- quartz movement
- stainless steel case and band
- date display
- three sub-dials
- water resistance to 330ft
Similar machines cost at least $70 elsewhere. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Sign In or Register