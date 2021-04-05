New
Macy's · 34 mins ago
American Coin Treasures Money Clip
$14 $20
free shipping w/ $25

Use coupon code "VIP" to save 30% off an assortment of money clips. (They start at $11.17, but most are $13.97.) Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
