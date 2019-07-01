New
Walmart offers the AmeriHome Loft Metal Bar Stool 4-Pack in several colors/sizes (30" Gunmetal pictured) from $80 with free shipping. That's about $20 to $40 less than what you'd pay elsewhere. Shop Now
Features
- 18" for $80
- 24" for $92
- 30" for $98
Details
JCPenney · 1 day ago
Outdoor Oasis Santa Rosa 4-Piece Patio Set
$273 $1,300
$15 scheduled delivery
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Santa Rosa 4-Piece Patio Set for $389.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $272.99. With $15 for scheduled delivery, that's $1,027 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- steel frames
- poly-foam filling
- 2 chairs measuring 31.7" x 26.6" x 33.5" each
- loveseat measuring 30.3" x 31.9" x 49"
- table measuring 18.12" x 24.03" x 39.99"
Walmart · 14 hrs ago
Ozark Trail Folding Armchair 2-Pack
$10 $19
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Folding Armchair 2-Pack in Grey for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $5 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Features
- includes cup holders and carry bag
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
FDW PU Leather Recliner Chair
$104 $109
free shipping
Cavalier Store via Amazon offers the FDW PU Leather Recliner Chair in Brown for $108.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon to trim that to $103.59. With free shipping, that's $32 under the best price we could find for it in any color elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- reclining back
- solid wood construction
Walmart · 3 days ago
Acme Furniture Oakwood Woven Fabric Recliner
$109 $253
free shipping
Walmart offers the Acme Oakwood Woven Fabric Recliner in Beige for $109 with free shipping. That's $36 under last week's mention, which had microfiber upholstery, and the lowest price we've seen for any version. (It's the best deal for any color now by $30, although many retailers charge around $200.) Buy Now
Features
- motion reclining mechanism
- pillow arm top
- tight seat & back cushion
Walmart · 3 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 3 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 mo ago
180 Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills
$8 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills 180-Pack in Blue for $8.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Features
- They fit standard size dispensers
