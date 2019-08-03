- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the AmeriHome Loft Metal Bar Stool 4-Pack in several colors/sizes (30" Gunmetal pictured) from $74 with free shipping. That's about $6 less than our July mention and about $7 to $55 less than what you'd pay elsewhere today. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Hopkins 2x4basics AnySize Chair / Bench Kit in Sand for $35.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two months ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by a buck, although most stores charge $50 or more.) Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Zero Gravity Chair 2-Pack with Side Table in Red for $80.74 with free shipping. That's $14 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Battle Creek Outdoor Wicker Porch Swing for $118.41 with free shipping. That's $37 under last week's mention, $86 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Camrose Farmhouse Outdoor Bench with Wicker Storage Box for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
