Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Nordstrom · 32 mins ago
Amborella Organics Seed-Bearing Lollipop 8-Piece Set
$12 $20
free shipping

It's the best deal by $16; after enjoying the lollipops, plant them to grow an assortment of sage, lavender, basil, and more. Buy Now at Nordstrom

Features
  • biodegradable sticks grow into herbs and flowers
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/3/2020
    Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Garden Nordstrom
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register