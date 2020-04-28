Personalize your DealNews Experience
Handy items like this make being cooped up that little bit more bearable. It's also a strong low by at least $10. Buy Now at Belk
That's a savings of $50 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Kohl's
It's a $20 drop since January and the best we've seen, even without the Kohl's Cash. Buy Now at Kohl's
That's $13 under what you would pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
Get a free Google smart assistant (or two, if you're spending $400 or more) – most stores charge around $40 for the Home Mini. Shop Now at Walmart
That's a solid deal considering you'll pay $68 more if purchased separately. Buy Now at Walmart
That's at least $21 less than you'd pay from Lenovo direct. Buy Now at Walmart
Save $51 on this smart assistant and start getting some answers! Buy Now at Target
Clothe the whole family for super cheap. If your kid "needs" to wear the hottest brands, this is a great opportunity to keep them happy without breaking the bank. Shop Now at Belk
Get prepped for summer and save, including men's and women's t-shirts from $3.99. Shop Now at Belk
That's $50 under what High Sierra charges direct. Buy Now at Belk
That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Belk
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by at least $6. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's $5 less than our March mention (which required buying two), and $15 less than you'd pay for the version without Special Offers at Amazon directly. (This model includes the Special Offers.) Buy Now at Staples
Considering the Kohl's cash, that's $14 less than a new model costs elsewhere. Buy Now at Kohl's
