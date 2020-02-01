Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Amazon Kindle Oasis 6" 16GB WiFi E-Reader
$90 $200
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
  • A 60-day seller warranty applies.
Features
  • 6" 300 ppi high-resolution display
  • adaptive front light
  • leather charging cover
