Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Amazon Fire TV Stick w/ Alexa Remote
$15 $40
pickup at Best Buy

Best Buy offers the Amazon Fire TV Stick 1080p Streaming Media Player with Alexa Voice Remote for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping fee. That's tied with our Prime Day mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's a low today by $25.) Buy Now

  • Belk, Staples, and Target charge the same price, with in-store pickup.
  • It includes a $30 off Sling + STARZ credit (over 2 months).
  • 1.3GHz quad-core processor
  • 8GB internal storage
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
  • Dolby 5.1 audio
  • Alexa voice command capability via the remote
  • Model: B0791TX5P5
