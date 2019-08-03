- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Best Buy offers the Amazon Fire TV Stick 1080p Streaming Media Player with Alexa Voice Remote for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping fee. That's tied with our Prime Day mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's a low today by $25.) Buy Now
Best Buy offers the Amazon Fire TV Stick 1080p Streaming Media Player with Alexa Voice Remote for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.49 shipping fee. That's tied with Amazon's Prime Day price as an all-time low. (It's the best deal now by $17.) Buy Now
Leelbox via Amazon offers its Leelbox Q4 32GB Android 9.0 TV Box for $59.99. Coupon code "CLH47F74" drops the price to $37.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $22 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Leelbox via Amazon offers the Leelbox Q3 Android 7.1 Smart TV Box for $59.99. Coupon code "LOUTDDRS" drops the price to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under or mention from last week, $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Buy discounts a selection of phones, laptops, TVs, appliances, and more during its 3-Day Sale. Plus, most items receive free shipping. (Opt for in-store pickup for items under $35 to avoid shipping charges.) A few notable discounts: Shop Now
With service activation, Best Buy offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Black for $349.99 with free shipping. (Activation costs $45; you can change carriers whenever you please.) Accounting for activation, that's the lowest price we could find by $134 and the best deal we've seen on this phone in any condition. Buy Now
Best Buy offers the Sony PlayStation Classic Console for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our mention from a week ago, the best deal we could find now by $10, and the lowest price we've seen. Furthermore, although this has been discounted to the point of desperation (we've listed it at $75, $40, $30, and $25 since December), this is in fact, an incredible bargain and the product itself has mainly positive reviews. Buy Now
Best Buy offers the Hisense 64.5" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $399.99 with free shipping. That's $200 off list and one of the cheapest 65" 4K Smart TVs we've ever seen (it's tied as the best-ever price for a Roku model.)
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now
Amazon discounts a range of items during its Off to College Sale. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. Save on small kitchen appliances, office supplies, bedding, apparel, and more. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Amazon Fire TV Recast 500GB Over-the-Air DVR for $129.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our Prime Day mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $100.) Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the 10th-Gen. Amazon Kindle eReader in Black or White for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Best Buy offers the 3rd-generation Amazon Echo Dot in Charcoal for $22. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.49 shipping fee. That ties Amazon's Prime Day price and is within $2 of the best we've ever seen. (It's a low by $28.) Buy Now
