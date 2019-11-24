Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video
Amazon Fire TV Recast 500GB Over-the-Air DVR
$130 $230
free shipping

It's at least $50 more at other stores. It's also tied as the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • The 1TB version is also available for $179.99.
  • It's now price-matched at Amazon and Best Buy.
Features
  • Records over-the-air TV at home with Fire TV or Echo Show or on-the-go with a compatible mobile device
  • two tuners
  • compatible with Alexa-enabled devices for voice control
  • Popularity: 4/5
