Amazon Fire TV Recast 500GB Over-the-Air DVR
$130 $230
free shipping

Best Buy via Google Express offers the Amazon Fire TV Recast 500GB Over-the-Air DVR for $129.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention (as well as our Prime Day mention) as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $100.) Buy Now

Features
  • Records over-the-air TV at home with Fire TV or Echo Show or on-the-go with a compatible mobile device
  • 2 tuners
  • Compatible with Alexa-enabled devices for voice control
Digital Video Recorders (TiVo, Replay)
Critical Consumer
Seems a bit rushed to market. The product description contradicts itself:

"Record up to two shows simultaneously..."

but also

"With 4 tuners, you can record up to 4 shows at once."
5 min ago