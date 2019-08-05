New
Amazon Fire TV Recast 500GB Over-the-Air DVR
$130 $230
free shipping

Best Buy via Google Express offers the Amazon Fire TV Recast 500GB Over-the-Air DVR for $129.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our Prime Day mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $100.) Buy Now

  • The 1TB model is available for $50 more
  • Records over-the-air TV at home with Fire TV or Echo Show or on-the-go with a compatible mobile device
  • 2 tuners
  • Compatible with Alexa-enabled devices for voice control
