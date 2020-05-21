Open Offer in New Tab
Amazon Fire TV Cube (2019)
$80 $120
free shipping

That's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $38 today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • hexa-core processor (quad-core at up to 2.2GHz, dual-core at up to 1.9GHz)
  • 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
  • 4K video streaming with HDR10 support
  • 8 microphones with far-field voice recognition
  • built-in 40mm speaker
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
