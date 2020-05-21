Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video
Amazon Fire TV Cube (2018)
$80 $120
free shipping

That's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $38 today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 1.5 GHz quad-core processor
  • 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
  • 4K video streaming with HDR10 support
  • 8 microphones with far-field voice recognition
  • built-in 40mm speaker
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
2 comments
meluvdn
Correction, the second-gen MPN is B07KGVB6D6.
1 hr 15 min ago
meluvdn
What's being sold at the B&H site is the first-gen, quad-core, MPN: B01NBTFNVA Fire TV cube (2018), not the second-gen, hexa-core, MPN: EX69VW Fire TV cube (2019) as described above. There is a significant performance difference between the two.
1 hr 25 min ago