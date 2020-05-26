Open Offer in New Tab
QVC · 1 hr ago
Amazon Fire 32GB 10" Tablet w/ SD Card, Software Voucher
$110 $264
free shipping

Save at least $45 on this bundle. Buy Now at QVC

  • Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
  • The bundle includes a Kingston 32GB microSD card and an Amazon Tablet Entertainment Suite software voucher.
  • 2GHz octa-core processor
  • 10.1" 1920x1200 touchscreen IPS display
  • 2GB RAM & 32GB SSD
  • Alexa
  • 2MP rear- and front-facing HD cameras
  • Expires 5/26/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
