- plug-in device
- voice control with Alexa works with compatible smart home products
- built-in USB port for charging or optional accessories, such as night light or motion sensor
It's $65 under list and ties its Prime Day price as the best we've seen. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 8" 1280x800 (720p) LCD screen
- 2 built-in speakers
- 1 MP camera
- Alexa smart voice control
- compatible with Android and FireOS 6
- 75Hz to 16kHz frequency range
- Model: C7H6N3
That's $30 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Orders over $45 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.99. In-store pickup may also be available.
- connects to Alexa via your phone app
- 8 mics to hear your requests over road noise
- includes in-car power adaptor, micro-USB cable, auxiliary cable, and vent mount
- Model: B07NFTVP7P
Add two to your cart and apply coupon code "DOT2PACK" to save $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Under "Pick a version," you can also get it with an LED clock or the Kids Edition for $59.99 before coupon; the coupon takes $20 off when you buy two of any model.
- This item will be released on October 22, 2020.
- 1.6" front-firing speaker
- dual-band 802.11ac wireless
- 3.5 mm line out
- Model: B07FZ8S74R
That matches a Prime exclusive price from two weeks ago as the all-time best price we've seen. (It costs $75 presently at Amazon.) Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge.
- In Charcoal or Sandstone.
- Best Buy offers it for the same price.
- First Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy
- 5.5" 960x480 touchscreen LCD
- 1.65" 4-watt full-range speaker
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: B07HZLHPKP
Grab Amazon's just-announced cheapest release for a Fire Stick to compete with the price point of Roku and Google devices. Buy Now at Amazon
- This version doesn't have TV controls.
- Need TV controls? Scroll through "Pick a version" and find the new 2020 model with TV controls for $10 more.
It will be released on September 30.
That's the best price we could find by at least a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in In Dark Metal, Oil-Rubbed Bronze, or Silver.
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1080p HD resolution
- night vision up to 100 feet
- 2-way communication
- compatible with Alexa
Fill out the short questionnaire to request an invitation to purchase this newly announced fitness/health tracker device. If you score an invitation, you'll save $35 off the list price, and get free 6-month access to the Halo service (a $3.99 per month value). Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Silver pictured).
- Invitation quantities are limited.
- After the 6-month free period, the Halo service will auto-renew at $3.99 per month unless cancelled (you'll still retain access to basic sleep time, heart rate, and step tracking).
- screen-free
- measures body composition
- tracks sleep and activity
- analyzes qualities of your voice like energy and positivity
