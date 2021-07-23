Amazon Devices at Best Buy: 50% off w/ voice orders

It's Amazon's #1 New Release in the hotly-contested field of Bathroom Countertop Soap Dispensers, and now it can be yours. Coming soon: Smart Toilet Paper Roller (pair with Alexa to have her scold you in Sheryl Crow's voice when you use more than one square per wipe), Smart Picture Frame (Alexa-controlled in-frame mood lighting, plus once a month when you walk by it, Alexa will say "Wow, remember this day?" so you can briefly wallow in a comfortable nostalgia), and Smart Smart Device Controller (a microscopic drone with a high-powered camera follows you around your house, and when it detects you're being driven insane by the thirty-eight different smart devices demanding your input, it automatically shuts three of them off). Buy Now at Amazon