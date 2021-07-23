Amazon Devices at Best Buy: 50% off w/ voice orders

Follow the "Set Up" instructions on this page to shop Best Buy using your Alexa or Google Assistant, and you can take half off select Amazon devices. Shop Now at Best Buy
- This is available via voice only.
- Scroll to the bottom of the page for more info on this offer.
Squeeze some more value out of an old echo device or bluetooth headphones and gain a voucher to spend sitewide, plus a head start investment in a new echo device of your choosing. Shop Now at Amazon
- Answer a few questions from Amazon about your device's condition to receive a trade-in quote.
- Non-working Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers are eligible.
- If it qualifies for instant payment, you can get your trade-in benefits right away.
- The benefits automatically apply to your cart at checkout when you purchase a new qualifying device.
- Print a shipping label and send your Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers for free. It will be verified within 10 days.
- Amazon Gift Card equal to an appraised value of your Echo device or bluetooth headphone or speaker
- A bonus 25% off a new qualifying Echo device will be applied to your account
It's Amazon's #1 New Release in the hotly-contested field of Bathroom Countertop Soap Dispensers, and now it can be yours. Coming soon: Smart Toilet Paper Roller (pair with Alexa to have her scold you in Sheryl Crow's voice when you use more than one square per wipe), Smart Picture Frame (Alexa-controlled in-frame mood lighting, plus once a month when you walk by it, Alexa will say "Wow, remember this day?" so you can briefly wallow in a comfortable nostalgia), and Smart Smart Device Controller (a microscopic drone with a high-powered camera follows you around your house, and when it detects you're being driven insane by the thirty-eight different smart devices demanding your input, it automatically shuts three of them off). Buy Now at Amazon
- 20-second timer with LED lights for effective handwashing
- variable dispensing
- pair with an Echo device to create an Alexa routine, play music, etc.
Apply coupon code "DNEWS441721" to save on a range of smart home lighting and power kits. Shop Now at UntilGone
- Outlet w/ Rocker Switch is pictured for $14.99 after coupon (low by $30).
That's the best we've seen, and a current low by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- pair with any compatible Alexa device to control color and brightness
- create lighting cues
Save on over 180 models, from brands such as Samsung, Apple, Google, Motorola, Nokia, and more, with savings of up to $470. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Enabled 128GB Android Smartphone for $729.99 ($470 off).
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available.
Save on hundreds of open-box models from brands including Samsung, LG, and Sony, with stock varying by ZIP code. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the open-box Toshiba 43LF621U21 43" 4K LED Smart HDTV (2020) for $231.99 ($18 less than new).
- No warranty info is available.
Take advantage of discounts on your favorite Apple devices, as listed below. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Up to $250 off select MacBooks for students
- Up to $100 off select 4th-Gen iPad Air models
- Beats Studio Buds for $149.99
- $200 to $300 off select iPad Pro for students
- $500 off select iMac
- $200 off iPhone 12 mini
- $10 Wemo Wi-Fi smart plug with Apple HomePod mini
