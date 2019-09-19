Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best price we could find now by $11 and $11 under our mention from two days ago. Buy Now at Meh
That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
That's tied with our June mention and the lowest price we could find today by $20. Buy Now at eBay
Daily Steals offers the AMZ Security Mini 1080p Spy Camera for $37.99. Coupon code "AMZ1080" cuts it to $36.99. With free shipping, that's $63 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's tied with our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's tied with our mention from last week at $160 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
For Prime members only, that's a savings of $20 and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
That's tied with last week's mention as a $5 savings. Shop Now at Amazon
$25 off and the best price we've seen outside of Amazon's exceptional $50 Prime Day deal. It's available in Charcoal or Sandstone. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers its Amazon Fire Kids Edition 16GB 7" Tablet in several colors (Blue pictured) for $69.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw it for $10 less in our March mention. Buy Now at Amazon
