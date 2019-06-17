New
Macy's · 53 mins ago
$40
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the 3rd-generation Amazon Echo Dot in Charcoal for $29.99. Even better, add two Dots to your cart for a final price of $39.98. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our now-expired mention from this morning, as well as with our Cyber Monday mention as the lowest per-unit price we've seen. (It's the best deal for this quantity now by $20.) Buy Now
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Amazon Echo Show 5
$90
free shipping
Amazon offers preorders of its newly-announced Amazon Echo Show 5 for $89.99 with free shipping. It may be list price, but if you add two to cart the price drops to $149.98 ($74.99/device.) This new model differs from previous devices in that it has a 5.5" compact photo display and is the first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy. Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 960x840 touchscreen
- 1MP camera
- 4W speaker
- 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth
Amazon · 9 hrs ago
Amazon Echo Input
$20 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members its Amazon Echo Input in Black or White for $19.99 with free shipping. (Best Buy charges the same with in-store pickup). That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $20 today. Buy Now
Features
- Alexa to any speaker via a 3.5mm audio cable or Bluetooth
- Model: B07BFRHZLB
Amazon · 4 days ago
Echogear Outlet Shelf
$15 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Echogear via Amazon offers the Echogear Outlet Shelf for $14.99. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- designed to hold small electronics up to 10 lbs.
eBay · 4 days ago
Refurb Apple HomePod Speaker
$218 $299
free shipping
Blinq via eBay offers the refurbished Apple HomePod Speaker for $218.39 with free shipping. That's $51 less than our February mention of a new one, the third best price we've seen in any condition, and $81 less than a new one today. Buy Now
Features
- 6 microphones
- Apple Music integration
- beam-forming 7-speaker tweeter array
- woofer
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 3 hrs ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Goodful 6-Piece Stainless Steel Bowls Set
$10 $72
pickup at Macy
Macy's offers the Goodful 6-Piece Stainless Steel Bowls Set for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $62 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 1.5-quart, 3-quart and 5-quart bowls with lids
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Amazon Smart Plug
$10
free shipping w/ Prime
For Echo owners on their first smart home purchase only, Amazon offers the Amazon Smart Plug for $24.99. Coupon code "SMART10" cuts it to $10. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, a savings of $14, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
