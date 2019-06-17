New
Amazon 3rd-gen Echo Dot 2-Pack
$40
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the 3rd-generation Amazon Echo Dot in Charcoal for $29.99. Even better, add two Dots to your cart for a final price of $39.98. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our now-expired mention from this morning, as well as with our Cyber Monday mention as the lowest per-unit price we've seen. (It's the best deal for this quantity now by $20.) Buy Now
