Hifashion via Walmart offers the Amazingstore Bluetooth Wireless Earphones in Golden for $8.18 with free shipping. That's $22 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Uniojo via Amazon offers the Uniojo Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $49.99. Coupon code "O72UZ9FZ" drops that to $20. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from June, $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JecooDirect via Amazon offers the Jecoo Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds for $39.99. Coupon code "ECWF5EGL" drops the price to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Raisings_50 via eBay offers the Xiaomi Redmi Airdots Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds for $23.91 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $2.
Update: The price has dropped to $22.79. Buy Now
Aloutte via Amazon offers its Aloutte Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $45.99. Coupon code "IDO6ZJKH" drops the price to $27.59. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Bluedio via eBay offers its Bluedio Hi Wireless Bluetooth Earbud Headphones for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find from a US seller. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $144.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14 today. Buy Now
Bluedio via Amazon offers the Bluedio Hi Wireless Bluetooth Earbud Headphones for $17.99. Clip the $3 off on page coupon to drop the price to $14.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $3 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, automotive items, home goods, and more in its Savings Center. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Large items may have additional fees.) Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada UV Light Electric Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59426" drops the price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Osah Drypak via Amazon offers the Osah Drypack Floating Dry Bag Backpack in several colors/sizes (Yellow pictured) from $11.99. Coupon code "WUDNTJJ5" cuts the starting price to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
