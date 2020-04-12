Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Amazing Grass Green Superfood Powder 15-Packet Box
$11 $24
free shipping w/ $35

That's $5 less than you'd pay in a local health-food store. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $35 or more score free shipping.
  • Amazon charges the same.
Features
  • certified organic
  • 3+ servings of greens, fruits, and veggies
