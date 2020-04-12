Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 55 mins ago
Amazing Grains Overnight Oatmeal Cups 2.4-oz. 6-Pack
$10
free shipping w/ $35

That's $11 under what Amazon charges for the same quantity.

  • It's available in Mocha Almond.
  • Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
  • non-GMO
  • contains no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or preservatives
