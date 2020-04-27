Open Offer in New Tab
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Amazfit Bip Lite Smartwatch
$60 $65
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Features
  • 45-day battery life
  • 128" reflective always-on display touchscreen
  • fitness tracking, sedentary reminders, and 4 sport-modes
  • heart rate monitor
  • email, text, and other mobile app notifications
