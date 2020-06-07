That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- available in Black
- 45-day battery life
- 128" reflective always-on display touchscreen
- fitness tracking, sedentary reminders, and 4 sport modes
- heart rate monitor
- email, text, and other mobile app notifications
Expires 6/7/2020
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's the $21 below our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest we could find by $21. Buy Now at Misfit
- stainless steel case
- Android OS 4.4
- activity tracker
- heart rate monitor
- touchscreen
- magnetic charger
- Model: MIS7000
Grab the Garmin Instinct in a range of colors for $150 and save on two GPS trackers. Shop Now at Rakuten
- Get this discount via coupon code "LEBY-ZDG2-SFR0-PAAL".
Save on brand favourite Apple, with smartwatches, iPhones, Macbooks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
A few stores match, but outside those it's a low by at least $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring
- vibration alerts
- tracks steps, calories, & more
- Model: 010-01689-00
That's the best deal we could find by $58, outside of Costway storefronts. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- makes 24 square ice cubes and 48 lbs of ice per day
That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 9.92 lbs. wash/spin load capacity for doing light to medium laundry loads
- compact size for dorms, apartments, etc.
- clear lid and stainless steel inner tub
- built in drain pump and a drain pipe
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- rust-proof frame
- removable tempered glass tabletop
That's $80 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- adjustable angle backrest
- aluminum frame
