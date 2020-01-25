Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
AmLactin Foot Repair Foot Cream Therapy 3-oz. Tube
$4 $10
free shipping w/ Prime

It's $5 under what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • Amazon offers it for the same price with free shipping for Prime members.
  • features lactic acid combined with emollients and humectants
