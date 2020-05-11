Open Offer in New Tab
Guitar Center · 43 mins ago
Alvarez Grand Auditorium 12-String Acoustic-Electric Guitar
$330 $430
free shipping

Save $100 on this gateway to classic rock sounds – from Wanted Dead or Alive to Free Falling to Turn! Turn! Turn!. Buy Now at Guitar Center

Features
  • mahogany body and neck
  • 20-fret catalpa fingerboard
  • Alvarez soundhole-mounted pickup
  • Model: AG660CE12
