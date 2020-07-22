New
Ends Today
Musician's Friend · 59 mins ago
$260 $430
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $170. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
Features
- spruce top
- mahogany back, sides, and neck
- bone nut
- rosewood fretboard
- abalone, mother-of-pearl inlays
- L.R. Baggs StagePro preamp
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 5 hr
Published 59 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
3 mos ago
Home School Piano
Level 1 for free
Start learning piano at (pia)no cost – access normally costs $17 per month. Shop Now
Features
- you'll get access to Level 1 lessons until September 1, by which point "piano" will hopefully be your "forte"
- that's such a great joke
Musician's Friend · 3 wks ago
Musician's Friend Fourth of July Deals
Shop Now
free shipping
Save on a variety of instruments, microphones, mixers, sound and recording gear, and more. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
Tips
- Up to $150 off select pianos.
- Up to 25% off select Tascam recording gear.
- Up to $250 off select Breedlove acoustic electric guitars.
- 30% off select cases and gig bags.
Amazon · 2 days ago
Kole Imports Moving Melody Ukulele
$9 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Sakana Sisters via Amazon.
Sweetwater · 5 days ago
Sweetwater Summer Drum Sale
Up to 55% off
free shipping
Save on drum kits, thrones, pedals, percussion pads, and more. Shop Now at Sweetwater
Musician's Friend · 1 mo ago
Epiphone Les Paul Traditional PRO-III Plus Limited Edition Electric Guitar
$499 $699
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
Tips
- available in Ocean Blue at this price
Features
- flame maple top
- mahogany body with gloss finish
- 22 frets
- fixed bridge
- master volume, tone controls
- 3-way pickup switch
- coil split
Sign In or Register