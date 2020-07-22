New
Ends Today
Musician's Friend · 59 mins ago
Alvarez AF60E Artist Folk Solid Top Acoustic-Electric Guitar
$260 $430
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $170. Buy Now at Musician's Friend

Features
  • spruce top
  • mahogany back, sides, and neck
  • bone nut
  • rosewood fretboard
  • abalone, mother-of-pearl inlays
  • L.R. Baggs StagePro preamp
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 5 hr
    Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Musical Instruments Musician's Friend Alvarez
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register