Rakuten · 56 mins ago
$10 $20
free shipping
Aluratek via Rakuten offers its Aluratek Universal Tablet Stand for $9.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- foldable
- non-slip rubber feet
- fits 7" to 10.1" tablets
- solid aluminum construction
- landscape and portrait orientation in both typing and viewing modes
- Model: ATST01F
Details
Related Offers
Target · 2 wks ago
Apple 10.5" iPad Pro Smart Keyboard
$80
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $30
Amazon offers the Apple 10.5" iPad Pro Smart Keyboard for $79.50 with free shipping. (Target offers it for the same price.) That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $30.) Features include:
- folds to create a tablet stand
- connects with smart connector
- water- and stain-resistant cover
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Viozon Tablet Stand for iPad Pro
$28 $40
free shipping
Viozon via Amazon offers its Viozon Tablet Stand for iPad Pro for $39.99. Coupon code "NA63J42X" cuts the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 360° rotation
- Model: LYSB01ALPUFYO-ELECTRNCS
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector
$19 $29
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector in White for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12 outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now
Features
- 24/7 remote monitoring via mobile app
- instant alerts via push notifications
- detachable extendable probe with bracket (up to 3.8 feet)
- Model: 133124
Rakuten · 8 hrs ago
Home & Outdoor Items at Rakuten
Extra 20% off
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 20% off home and outdoor items via coupon code "HOME20". Plus, most items qualify for free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Deal ends June 24. Shop Now
Tips
- A maximum discount of $40 applies
- The coupon can only be used once per account within a single transaction (You must be signed in to use it)
