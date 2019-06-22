New
Rakuten · 56 mins ago
Aluratek Universal Tablet Stand
$10 $20
free shipping
Aluratek via Rakuten offers its Aluratek Universal Tablet Stand for $9.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
  • foldable
  • non-slip rubber feet
  • fits 7" to 10.1" tablets
  • solid aluminum construction
  • landscape and portrait orientation in both typing and viewing modes
  • Model: ATST01F
Details
Comments
