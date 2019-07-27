- Create an Account or Login
Aluratek via Rakuten offers its Aluratek LED Foldable Lamp with Built-In Wireless Charging Pad in Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
Eambrite via Amazon offers the Eambrite 18" LED White Birch Branch Lighted Twig Stake for $29.99. Coupon code "EAMBRITE" drops the price to $6. With free shipping, that's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tonlin via Amazon offers the Yiger 12" LED Closet Light for $22.99. Clip the on-page $3 off coupon and apply code "AMFSRO7E" to cut that to $11.94. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $14.94. Buy Now
Lamps Plus takes up to 50% off sale items for its Summer Sale. Plus, most orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Bestqool via Amazon offers its Bestqool 5W LED Solar Outdoor Lamp Post for $89.99. Coupon code "F6UNLXT4" drops that to $44.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from March, $45 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $530.39. With free shipping, that's $110 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $105.) Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers its Samsonite Fiero 20" Spinner Luggage in Black or Burnt Orange for $69.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $55.99. Even better, you'll bag $8.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's tied with our mention from last week and the best price we could find today by $27. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Women's Jolt 2 Running Shoes in Grey Floss for $34.99. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12. Deal ends July 29. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW 3-Piece Luggage Set with TSA Locks in Red for $81.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $65.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $13. Buy Now
Aluratek via Rakuten offers its Aluratek 4.8-amp Car Charger w/ Built-In Lightning Cable for $11.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
