Rakuten · 58 mins ago
Aluratek LED Foldable Lamp w/ Built-In Wireless Charging Pad
$30 $53
free shipping

Aluratek via Rakuten offers its Aluratek LED Foldable Lamp with Built-In Wireless Charging Pad in Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now

Features
  • 4 temperature light modes (warm white, neutral white, cool blue, and cool daylight)
  • head moves up to 145°
  • arm folds up to 90°
  • USB port
  • dimming and timer controls
  • Model: AQDL05F
