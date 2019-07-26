- Create an Account or Login
Aluratek via Rakuten offers its Aluratek 4.8-amp Car Charger w/ Built-In Lightning Cable for $11.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Tonyhoney via Amazon offers its Tonyhoney 5-Port USB Charging Station for $28.99. Coupon code "HA3WQTRE" drops that to $14.21. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Gvenfy via Amazon offers its Gvenfy Qi Wireless Charger for $9.99. Coupon code "R8P2RP6C" drops the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $17 under our mention from a month ago, $3 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Moock via Amazon offers the Aickar Fast Wireless Car Charger Mount for $28.96. Coupon code "5NDAIJ3A" drops that to $14.48. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a month ago, $14 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Vodoo via Amazon offers its Vodool Qi Wireless Charger for $30. Coupon code "MWF4JLR3" cuts that to $9. With free shipping, that's $21 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Winfield 2 28" Hardside Spinner Suitcase in several colors (Brushed Anthracite pictured) for $79.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts the price to $63.99. Plus, you'll bag $9.45 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a savings of at least $57, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Yale Assure HomeKit Enabled Combination Smart Door Lock in Satin Nickel for $165. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops it to $132. Plus, you'll bag $19.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $68 under our May mention in another color and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $107, outside of other BuyDig storefronts.) Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW 3-Piece Luggage Set with TSA Locks in Red for $81.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $65.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $13. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Saga Shoes in White/Burgundy for $36.99. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts that to $29.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
