BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Yale Assure HomeKit Enabled Combination Smart Door Lock in Satin Nickel for $165. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops it to $132. Plus, you'll bag $19.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $68 under our May mention in another color and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $107, outside of other BuyDig storefronts.) Buy Now