Daily Steals · 39 mins ago
Altec Lansing Waterproof IMW478 Bluetooth Speaker Bundle
$32 $50
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • Use coupon code "DNALTC" to get this price.
Features
  • Altec Lansing IMW478 Bluetooth Speaker
  • 5,000mAh Rugged Power Bank
  • 6-foot microUSB cable
  • bike mount
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNALTC"
  • Expires 3/7/2020
    Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
