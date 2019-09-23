New
Ends Today
eBay · 1 hr ago
Altec Lansing SoundBucket XL Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$200 $250
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Today only, sold by Best Buy via eBay
  • Amazon and Daily Steals both match this price
Features
  • Water-resistant, dirtproof, and snowproof
  • Up to 20-hours of playtime on a single charge
  • Built-in Qi-wireless charger
  • Model: IMW899-BLK
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 12 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay Altec Lansing
Bluetooth Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register