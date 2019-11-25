Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 50 mins ago
Altec Lansing SoundBucket XL Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$150 $250
free shipping

That's $50 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay
Features
  • Water-resistant, dirtproof, and snowproof
  • Up to 20-hours of playtime on a single charge
  • Built-in Qi-wireless charger
  • Model: IMW899
