Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
StackSocial · 1 hr ago
Altec Lansing Bluetooth Turntable
$64 $75
$3 shipping

That's $83 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at StackSocial

Tips
  • Use code "BFSAVE15" to get this discount.
Features
  • 3-speeds and belt-driven
  • RCA audio outputs
  • 2 hidden stereo speakers
  • auto stop
  • tylus cartridge for record playing
  • Model: ALT-500
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BFSAVE15"
  • Expires 12/10/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Audio Components StackSocial Altec Lansing
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register