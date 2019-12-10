Open Offer in New Tab
Alpine Swiss · 1 hr ago
Alpine Swiss RFID Luka Men's Deluxe Bifold Wallet
$13 $20
free shipping

Alpine Swiss offers its Alpine Swiss Men's RFID Luka Deluxe Bifold Wallet in several colors for $19.99. (Soft Nappa Olive pictured.) Coupon code "LUKA35" cuts that to $12.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Alpine Swiss

Features
  • two ID windows
  • divided lined bill section
  • 10 horizontal credit card slots
  • five vertical pockets
  • RFID protection
Details
Comments
  • Code "LUKA35"
  • Expires 12/10/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
