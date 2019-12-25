Personalize your DealNews Experience
Alpine Swiss offers its Alpine Swiss Men's Zurich Wing Tip Oxfords Two Tone Brogue Medallion Dress Shoes in several colors (Black pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "5WQN59" cuts them to $16.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Alpine Swiss
Save up to $264 on a selection of men's, women's, and kids' shoes. Shop Now at Proozy
Save on men's, women's, and kids' styles from Nike, adidas, New Balance, and more.
Update: Select items receive an additional 25% off in cart. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Save on shoes, accessories, bedding, and more. Plus, score free shipping with no minimum purchase requirement. (You usually have to spend $99 to get free shipping, so that's an additional $8 savings for many items.) Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Discounted brands include Sperry, Red Wing, UGG, and Merrell. Shop Now at Sierra
That's the best deal we could find by $2. Buy Now at eBay
It's $125 off list and a very good price for a men's knee-length wool-blend overcoat in general. Buy Now at Walmart
