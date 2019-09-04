Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Titan Pass 2.0 Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $39.98. Coupon code "60OFF" drops it to $31.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $24. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's ClimaWarm Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Clear Onix pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "DN2499" bags free shipping. That's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, a saving of $86, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Textured Utility Blazer in Sky Captain for $39.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $138 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Sportsman Sandstorm Series 1,400-watt Portable Gasoline Generator for
$159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41.
Update: The price now drops to $155.42 when you choose in-store pickup. Buy Now
Art of Deals via Rakuten offers the Alpine Swiss Men's Enzo Fashion Sneakers in several colors (Gray pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "ART3" cuts that to $21.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention, the best price we've seen, and $8 less than buying via another storefront today. Buy Now
Art of Deals via eBay offers the Alpine Swiss Men's Trifold Wallet for $8.99 with free shipping. That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for a buck less last October. Buy Now
