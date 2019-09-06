Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best price we could find by $6 and tied with our mention from last October. Buy Now
Art of Deals via eBay offers the Alpine Swiss Men's Trifold Wallet for $8.99 with free shipping. That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for a buck less last October. Buy Now
Amazon continues to discount a selection of men's clearance watches to under $25. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Discounted brands include Casio, Timex, and US Polo Assn. Shop Now
Men's & women's sunglasses on offer, with brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Toms, Nike, G-Star Raw, Persol, and more. Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 28% off a range of men's and women's Rolex watches. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS50" takes an extra $50 off. All of these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 90% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Generac Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator for $1,999. That's the lowest price we could find by $730.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,889. Buy Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Callaway via eBay takes up to 70% off new and used golf clubs and sets. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
