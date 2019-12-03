Personalize your DealNews Experience
Alpine Swiss offers its Alpine Swiss Men's Jake Wool Pea Coat Double Breasted Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "POCOAT" cuts it to $29.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Alpine Swiss
It's $125 off list and a very good price for a men's knee-length wool-blend overcoat in general. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a $74 savings in total, once you factor in the shipping discount.
Update: Shipping is now $7.95. Buy Now at Sierra
That's $59 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Eddie Bauer
It's the best price we could find by $111. Buy Now at Sierra
That's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Columbia
That's the best deal we could find by $2. Buy Now at eBay
