Alpine Swiss offers its Alpine Swiss Men's Halden Genuine Suede Memory Foam Scuff Slippers in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "B998Z7" cuts it to $16.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Alpine Swiss
Save on Crocs, adidas, Clarks, Under Armour, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Discounted brands include Sperry, Red Wing, UGG, and Merrell. Shop Now at Sierra
Reebok's highest discount of the year, beating its Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials. Shop Now at Reebok
Shop a variety of men's shoes, from brands like Cole Haan, Dr. Martens, Bruno Magli, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at eBay
It's $125 off list and a very good price for a men's knee-length wool-blend overcoat in general. Buy Now at Walmart
