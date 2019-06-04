New
eBay · 6 mins ago
$8
free shipping
That's a savings of $11 off list price
Art of Deals via eBay offers the Alpine Swiss Men's Flip Flops in several colors (Black pictured) for $7.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for a buck less last August. They're available in sizes 7 to 15.
Details
Comments
-
Published 6 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Alpine Swiss Men's Leather Lined Slip-On Loafers
$24 $80
free shipping
Art of Deals via Rakuten offers the Alpine Swiss Men's Leather Lined Slip-On Loafers in Black for $29.99. Sign in to your account and apply coupon code "APPAREL20" to cut it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $6 less than buying via another storefront today. Buy Now
Features
- sizes 9 to 13
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Double Diamond by Alpine Swiss Men's Saffiano Leather Lace-Up Oxford Shoes
$20 $148
free shipping
Art of Deals via Rakuten offers the Double Diamond by Alpine Swiss Men's Saffiano Leather Lace-Up Oxford Shoes in Grey for $24.99. Sign in to your account and apply coupon code "APPAREL20" to cut it to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our March mention and $10 less than buying via another storefront today. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes 7 to 13
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Alpine Swiss Men's Geneva Two-Tone Brogue Wingtip Boots
$24 $116
free shipping
Art of Deals via Rakuten offers the Alpine Swiss Men's Geneva Two-Tone Brogue Wingtip Boots in Black for $29.99. Sign in to your account and apply coupon code "APPAREL20" to drop it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from three days ago, $6 less than buying via another storefront today, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- most sizes 7 to 15
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Alpine Swiss Men's Geneva Two-Tone Boots
$25
free shipping
Best we've seen; $5 less than at other storefronts now
Art of Deals via Rakuten offers the Alpine Swiss Men's Geneva Two-Tone Boots in Black or Grey for $29.99. Log in to your account and apply coupon code "SAVE15" to drop it to $25.49. (If you don't have an account it's free to sign up for one.) That's $5 less than our January mention, and best we've seen, and $5 buying via another storefront today. They're available in select sizes 7 to 15.
Kohl's · 1 day ago
Columbia Men's Bugaboot III Waterproof Winter Boots
$33 $110
$9 shipping
Kohl's offers the Columbia Men's Bugaboot III Waterproof Boots in Titanium or Cordovan for $33 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's $22 under our mention from a month ago (which included a $10 store credit) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $28 less than most retailers charge.) They're available at this price in select regular and wide sizes from 7 to 13. (Some size/color options cost more.) Buy Now
6pm · 4 wks ago
Nike Men's Shoes at 6pm
At least 50% off
6pm continues to take at least 50% off a selection of Nike men's shoes. Shipping adds $3.95, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sale we've seen on Nike shoes at 6pm. Shop Now
Finish Line · 4 days ago
Finish Line End of Season Sale
up to 60% off
$7 shipping
Finish Line takes up to 60% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' shoes during its End of Season Sale. Shipping adds $7, although orders of $30 or more bag free shipping. Save on styles from Nike, Reebok, adidas, Converse, and more. Shop Now
Macy's · 3 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Dathan Driver Shoes
$27 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Dathan Driver Shoes in several colors for $26.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our April mention at $43 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes 7 to 13
eBay · 9 hrs ago
adidas at eBay
Buy 1, get 50% off 2nd
free shipping
At adidas via eBay, buy one select adidas style and get 50% off a second item. (Discount applies in cart.) Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
eBay · 1 day ago
Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$195 $639
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $15.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
eBay · 4 days ago
Refurb Samsung Dual 1.7GHz 12" Chromebook
$60
free shipping
2nd-best price we've seen and a low by $30
Brown Bear Tech via eBay offers the refurbished 2.4-lb. Samsung Exynos 5 1.7GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our August mention and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $30.) This 0.8"-thick laptop features:
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB SSD
- webcam
- Google Chrome OS
eBay · 1 wk ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
Rakuten · 9 hrs ago
Alpine Swiss Men's Mason Pea Coat
$28 $200
free shipping
Art of Deals via Rakuten offers the Alpine Swiss Men's Mason Pea Coat in Black or Grey for $34.99. Apply coupon code "APPAREL20" to drop it to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our January mention and $7 less than buying via other storefronts. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- most sizes S to XL
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Alpine Swiss Men's Arve Dress Shoes
$28 $35
free shipping
Art of Deals via Rakuten offers the Alpine Swiss Men's Arve Leather Oxford Dress Shoes in Black for $34.99. Sign in to your account and apply coupon code "APPAREL20" to cut it to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our February mention, and $7 less than buying via another storefront today. Buy Now
Features
- most sizes 7 to 11
Sign In or Register