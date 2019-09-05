Personalize your DealNews Experience
Art of Deals via Rakuten offers the Alpine Swiss Men's Enzo Fashion Sneakers in several colors (Gray pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "ART3" cuts that to $21.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention, the best price we've seen, and $8 less than buying via another storefront today. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 50% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' shoes at Amazon Outlet, with prices starting at $5.64. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. Save on Crocs, adidas, Clarks, Under Armour, and more. Shop Now
Frye takes an extra 25% off sale items, already marked up to 75% off, via coupon code "XTRA25" during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Finish Line via Macy's takes 40% to 60% off select men's, women's, and kids' shoes as part of its End of Season Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. Shop Now
Columbia offers the Columbia Men's Vent Cush Flip Sandals in Black or Blue for $17.90. Coupon code "60OFF" cuts that to $14.32. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $16 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Not Pink for $519.99. Coupon code "BUY85" cuts it to $434.99. With free shipping, that's $121 under last month's mention (which came with $83 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $85.) Buy Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers the Monoprice Pure Outdoor Collection 1-Liter Cooking System for $39.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the GoPlus 20" 7-Speed Folding Bike in Black for $169.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $135.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now
Art of Deals via eBay offers the Alpine Swiss Men's Trifold Wallet for $8.99 with free shipping. That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for a buck less last October. Buy Now
