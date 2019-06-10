New
Rakuten · 14 mins ago
$28 $126
free shipping
Art of Deals via Rakuten offers the Alpine Swiss Men's Arve Leather Oxford Dress Shoes in Black for $34.99. Sign in to your account and apply coupon code "APPAREL20" to cut it to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes from 7 to 11
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Alpine Swiss Men's Leather Lined Slip-On Loafers
$24 $80
free shipping
Art of Deals via Rakuten offers the Alpine Swiss Men's Leather Lined Slip-On Loafers in Black for $29.99. Sign in to your account and apply coupon code "APPAREL20" to cut it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $6 less than buying via another storefront today. Buy Now
Features
- sizes 9 to 13
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Double Diamond by Alpine Swiss Men's Saffiano Leather Lace-Up Oxford Shoes
$20 $148
free shipping
Art of Deals via Rakuten offers the Double Diamond by Alpine Swiss Men's Saffiano Leather Lace-Up Oxford Shoes in Grey for $24.99. Sign in to your account and apply coupon code "APPAREL20" to cut it to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our March mention and $10 less than buying via another storefront today. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes 7 to 13
eBay · 2 days ago
Alpine Swiss Men's Flip Flops
$8
free shipping
That's a savings of $11 off list price
Art of Deals via eBay offers the Alpine Swiss Men's Flip Flops in several colors (Black pictured) for $7.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for a buck less last August. They're available in sizes 7 to 15.
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Alpine Swiss Men's Geneva Two-Tone Brogue Wingtip Boots
$24 $116
free shipping
Art of Deals via Rakuten offers the Alpine Swiss Men's Geneva Two-Tone Brogue Wingtip Boots in Black for $29.99. Sign in to your account and apply coupon code "APPAREL20" to drop it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from three days ago, $6 less than buying via another storefront today, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- most sizes 7 to 15
6pm · 1 mo ago
Nike Men's Shoes at 6pm
At least 50% off
6pm continues to take at least 50% off a selection of Nike men's shoes. Shipping adds $3.95, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sale we've seen on Nike shoes at 6pm. Shop Now
Finish Line · 1 wk ago
Finish Line End of Season Sale
up to 60% off
$7 shipping
Finish Line takes up to 60% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' shoes during its End of Season Sale. Shipping adds $7, although orders of $30 or more bag free shipping. Save on styles from Nike, Reebok, adidas, Converse, and more. Shop Now
Amazon · 4 days ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Rakuten · 6 days ago
ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes
$44 $150
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes for $54.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $43.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $21, although most stores charge about $100 or more. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses
$46 $188
free shipping
AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses in Black for $57.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $46.39. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most charge $90 or more. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
PUMA Men's MMS Drift Cat 7s Ultra Shoes
$36 $45
free shipping
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's BMW MMS Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 7 to 14
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
G.H. Bass Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots
$24
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the G.H. Bass & Co. Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots in Grey for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we've seen for any Bass men's leather boots and the best deal today by $37 in any color. Buy Now
Features
- Full-grain leather uppers
- Available in select sizes from 9.5 to 13
Rakuten · 6 days ago
Lucky Brand Men's Mason Leather Chukka Boots
$40 $125
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the Lucky Brand Men's Mason Leather Chukka Boots in several colors (British Tan) for $49.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $39.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from 8.5 to 13
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Alpine Swiss Men's Mason Pea Coat
$28 $200
free shipping
Art of Deals via Rakuten offers the Alpine Swiss Men's Mason Pea Coat in Black or Grey for $34.99. Apply coupon code "APPAREL20" to drop it to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our January mention and $7 less than buying via other storefronts. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- most sizes S to XL
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Alpine Swiss Men's Geneva Two-Tone Boots
$25
free shipping
Best we've seen; $5 less than at other storefronts now
Art of Deals via Rakuten offers the Alpine Swiss Men's Geneva Two-Tone Boots in Black or Grey for $29.99. Log in to your account and apply coupon code "SAVE15" to drop it to $25.49. (If you don't have an account it's free to sign up for one.) That's $5 less than our January mention, and best we've seen, and $5 buying via another storefront today. They're available in select sizes 7 to 15.
Sign In or Register